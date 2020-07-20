Advertisement

GHSA votes to keep full fall schedule, delays football to September

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association met on Monday to discuss how to proceed with the fall sports schedule for 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is not being shown publicly, but Fred Kalil, a sports reporter at WCTV’s sister station CBS 46, is following the meeting.

According to Kalil, a vote was unanimous to keep all 10 games for football’s regular season, as well as all five weeks of the playoffs, but delay the beginning of the season to September 4.

According to the GHSA’s meeting minutes, the beginning of football conditioning will remain as scheduled, for July 27.

Kalil also says the board has voted to start all other fall sports on time.

According to the GHSA’s July 15 update, the first date of competition is slated for:

  • Softball: August 6
  • Cheerleading: August 8
  • Volleyball, cross-country: August 10
  • Football: August 21 --> Moved to Sept. 4

A full play-by-play of the meeting from Kalil can be seen below.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

