GHSA votes to keep full fall schedule, delays football to September

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association met on Monday to discuss how to proceed with the fall sports schedule for 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is not being shown publicly, but Fred Kalil, a sports reporter at WCTV’s sister station CBS 46, is following the meeting.

According to Kalil, a vote was unanimous to keep all 10 games for football’s regular season, as well as all five weeks of the playoffs, but delay the beginning of the season to September 4.

“Keep all 10 games start Sept 4 and full 5 week playoffs” voted unanimously @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

According to the GHSA’s meeting minutes, the beginning of football conditioning will remain as scheduled, for July 27.

Kalil also says the board has voted to start all other fall sports on time.

All other fall sports start on time @GHSA schedule. — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

According to the GHSA’s July 15 update, the first date of competition is slated for:

Softball: August 6

Cheerleading: August 8

Volleyball, cross-country: August 10

Football: August 21 --> Moved to Sept. 4

A full play-by-play of the meeting from Kalil can be seen below.

Motion to stay on schedule voted down 8-4 . Update coming @cbs46 — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

Proposal: Full regular season and full playoff and move finals back 1 week. Eliminate 1 reg season or 1 round of playoffs. — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

“Still get 10 games in softball and volleyball by playing more than once a week.” @ghsa @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

“Keep all 10 games start Sept 4 and full 5 week playoffs” voted unanimously @cbs46 @CBS46Sports — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

Only thing moved are games, practice begins July 27, pads Aug 1. @cbs46 @CBS46Sports Live beginning @cbs46 News at 4 — fred kalil (@fredkalil) July 20, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.