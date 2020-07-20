Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, July 19th Evening Forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was another warm, July day with temperatures in the 90s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Heat indexes were high in the 100′s. Hydrating, taking breaks, and staying inside were important ways to stay cool this afternoon. A couple of isolated showers moved through the western coast earlier today by Franklin County. As of 6:40 PM EST, a few isolated showers moved in a line spanning from Clinch county in South Georgia to Dixie County in the Big Bend. These showers will stay isolated and move west Saturday evening, weakening after sunset. 

Tonight temperatures will cool into the mid-70s with a partly clear sky.

Monday morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb, rapidly reaching the low 90s by noon. Chances for thundershowers are slightly higher Monday afternoon, which should help the heat a little, but most places will stay dry helping temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s in the afternoon. 

There is a tropical disturbance in the Bahamas with a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days. This system will likely stay in the southern Gulf of Mexico and only bring scattered showers and storms into the WCTV viewing area in the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay warm this week, in the 90s.

