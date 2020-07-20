Advertisement

Keanu Reeves making debut as comic book writer

Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.
Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.(Source: Boom! Studios/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt, a New York Times bestselling graphic novelist, to co-write a 12-issue comic book series.

It’s called “Berzerker,” but spelled “BRZRKR.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the Earth, searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid, and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically.

He says the project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Workers walk off jobs in 'Strike for Black Lives' in over 100 US cities

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Thousands of workers, including some in New York City, took part in the "Strike for Black Lives," walking off their jobs to call for better wages and improved healthcare, while challenging systemic racism.

National Politics

ACLU, lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Larry Neumeister
Cohen was furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons. He had served only a year of his three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

National

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Updated: 2 hours ago
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the toddler was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

As Philadelphia police search for toddler's remains, babysitter charged with murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the 2-year-old boy was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Latest News

FHSAA

Leon County high schoolers hoping fall sports doesn’t fall victim to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The sun may already be setting on the fall sports season as COVID-19 threatens to keep high school fields and courts empty.

News

‘He was a fighter’: Friends remember 19-year-old school custodian with big plans for the future

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The death of a 19-year-old school custodian has left a tragic hole in the lives of many who knew him. A mentor tells WCTV Jordan Byrd had a bright future ahead of him.

National

UPDATE: Governor says he would likely pardon the St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Coronavirus

Trump, Congress square off over virus aid as crisis worsens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

FHSAA

FHSAA votes keep fall sports calendar as is; allow schools to decide if they delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has voted to keep the calendar for the fall sports schedule as is and will allow individual schools to decide if they will keep on schedule or delay.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.