Leon County Schools could make 'tough decisions' about August start date

Leon County Schools could make "tough decisions" about August start date
Leon County Schools could make "tough decisions" about August start date(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The surge in coronavirus cases is leading to what Leon County Schools leaders say could be “tough decisions” for the school board.

Last week, the School Board of Leon County passed a resolution delaying the fall start day from August 10 to August 19.

The Board will be meeting again on Tuesday, and administrators say members could have a discussion to delay that further.

"We anticipate them having a lively discussion," said Communications Coordinator Chris Petley. "The numbers are a lot higher, the positivity rate is a lot higher than it was when they originally met. So we want to make sure that we continue to hear from our community before we make any real concrete final decisions."

School districts in the state are required to submit reopening plans to the Florida Department of Education by July 31. Leon County Schools officials say they expect to be ready to do so, and for those plans to be approved.

While the district says they are prepared to open and be ready for students on August 19, they say it's important to be flexible as new information comes to light.

"I think folks understand where we are. We are doing the best we can to decipher and digest information from all avenues in our community, and we want to make sure that we're proceeding as safely as we possibly can," Petley said.

The school board will meet over Facebook live on Tuesday. The district reopening task force will then meet on Thursday.

