LifeSouth Valdosta requesting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The sole provider of blood to South Georgia Medical Center says it needs plasma from blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19 in order to help critically ill patients fighting the virus.

LifeSouth says the coronavirus pandemic has heightened the need for convalescent plasma.

Antibodies that would fight against the virus are found in the liquid portion of blood, or plasma, collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19, according to LifeSouth.

“Convalescent plasma therapy is considered an investigational drug by the FDA and is widely used as a treatment by doctors in many local hospitals to help severely ill coronavirus patients,” the press release said. “When transfused, the antibodies can help patients recover against the virus.”

The blood bank says it is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Healthy blood donors who may have been exposed to or recovered from coronavirus are asked to donate.

LifeSouth’s Vice President of Medical Service Dr. Chris Lough says there is no nasal swab used on blood donors.

“Unlike a test to determine if someone currently has the COVID-19 virus, the antibody screen we use tests a blood sample collected during donation,” said Lough. “Individuals should understand that we are not testing for the live virus itself, if you are interested in knowing if you are infected with COVID-19, you should visit your physician or locate a public testing site.”

Plasma donors must be symptom free and fully recovered from the virus before coming to the blood bank to donate.

You can visit LifeSouth’s website or call 888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.

