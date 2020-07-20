Advertisement

Local bicyclists rally behind one of their own battling the coronavirus

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City is no stranger to Dallas Smalley, and Dallas Smalley is no stranger to Panama City.

“I met him when we first moved here,” Smalley’s friend Danny Rogers said.

“Dallas is the one who sold me my first bicycle many years ago,” Smalley’s friend Merle Kensinger said.

As the owner of Bay Cycle & Fitness, Dallas has sold a lot of bikes to a lot of people.

Now spending his 20th day in the ICU at Bay Medical, as of Saturday, battling the coronavirus, his loyal customers and close friends wanted to show their support.

And what better way to do so than riding in on their bikes?

“I just feel so overjoyed that everybody showed up on such short notice. This just started yesterday (Friday) afternoon, and this many people to show up like this is just heartwarming for me,” Kensinger said. “And I’m sure it is for Dallas. I can guarantee you his spirits are high, and the fight is left in him.”

Dallas was able to see everyone from the window above the parking lot from the hospital.

But just to be sure he heard their words of encouragement, a special video message was filmed as well.

Fellow bicyclists helping out the one who got them started all that time ago.

“The way that I get by, get through it, is right here on this bicycle,” Kensinger said.

