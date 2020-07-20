Advertisement

Perry mask mandate now in effect, residents react

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Masks are now required to be worn inside businesses in Perry, Florida. The measure went into effect Monday, but has exceptions for children under the age of 6 and people who have health issues.

Other exceptions to the new mask rule include eating or drinking in a restaurant and exercising.

On Monday, many residents shared mixed reactions. Some say they hope the mandate will serve as a push to get everyone on board with mask wearing. Others do not think it will make much of a difference. But for the next 30 days, those who live in Perry will be wearing a mask.

One Perry resident tells WCTV they’re optimistic about the order.

“I think people are taking it much more serious,” Evelyn Driskell says. “I think it will make a big difference in the spread which I am hoping will put an end to the virus more quickly.”

While Driskell thinks that many will comply, the question is how do others feel?

Caityln Drawdy is also a Perry resident. She is eight months pregnant, and expresses that the piece of fabric is difficult to breathe in for her.

“I only wear it when I go into public places into the store and stuff, but when I am outside I take it off,” Drawdy says. “Sometimes I have to lower it and put it below my nose, take a few breathes and then put it back on.”

Drawdy says she understands why mask wearing is now in practice, but others are not too keen on the idea.

Cindy Austerman moved to Perry five weeks ago.

“I think if it gives the older people or people that have underlying conditions piece of mind,” AUsterman says. “That’s fine, but I personally don’t feel that I have to wear one to protect myself.”

Beth Kinsey’s husband suffers from various health issues. She has been wearing her mask but also believes there needs to be exceptions.

“I don’t know that people should be made to wear it because there are ones with respiratory issues, and you can’t tell just by looking at them, and you can’t judge them just for that,” she says.

While the rule has exceptions, those like Drawdy hope that others don the mask to protect others.“

People who do not have health issues, I don’t see why you can’t put on a mask for thirty days and make it work,” she says.

A violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction. Verbal warnings will be given for a first offense. Second offenses may be fined $25, third offenses $50 and fourth and subsequent offenses $100.

The city says the ordinance will self-terminate after 30 days, unless renewed or extended by the city council.

You can read the full emergency ordinance the city issued below:

