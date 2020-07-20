Remerton sued for arrest of mistaken suspect

REMERTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Remerton, along with its police department, is being sued for an arrest made back on September 6, 2019.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers entered the home of Nicholas Paige in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for Alfreddie Mingledorff for Violation of Probation at Blazer Court Apartments.

Bodycam video shows officers entering through a window, proceeding upstairs, waking Paige from sleep at gunpoint and arresting him.

In the lawsuit filed on July 6 by Paige’s Valdosta attorney, Karla Walker, they claim:

“The officers illegally entered the home through an open window to allegedly execute a bench warrant for a person that was not present at the residence...Despite the fact that the officers knew that Mr. Paige was not the person that allegedly had a bench warrant, the officers refused to leave his home, detained him in his home, handcuffed Mr. Paige, refused to accept his identification, berated and harassed Mr. Paige. Nicholas Paige individually hereby claims damages in amount of $250,000 from the responsible entities...for emotional distress, mental anguish, violation of his right to free from unlawful search, violation of his right to be free from unlawful detention and other damages.”

Paige is suing on 10 counts, including unconstitutional use of excessive force, unconstitutional search and seizure, false imprisonment, assault and battery.

Total defendants in the case are Remerton Police Department, Police Chief Mike Terrell, Officer James Athana Stokes Jr., the City of Remerton, Mayor Bill Wetherington, Mayor-Pro Tem Jasen Tatum, the City Council and Council members Steve Koffler and Brandy Barnes.

Remerton police officers told WCTV on Monday they're operating under Georgia Code 17-4-3, which states:

"In order to arrest under a warrant charging a crime, the officer may break open the door of any house where the offender is concealed."

While Paige was not their suspect, officers say they had valid reason to believe the suspect, Mingledorff, was inside Paige’s home.

