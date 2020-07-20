Advertisement

Six years after his death, friends of Dan Markel still demanding justice

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marked the sixth anniversary of Florida State University professor Dan Markel’s death. His friends have formed a group called “Justice for Dan,” asking for all involved in his murder to be indicted.

The group says the demand in their name still hasn’t happened, and they have come together to ensure it does.

“We want to make sure that everyone who is responsible for Dan’s murder is held accountable,” said Jason Solomon of Justice for Dan.

Led by Solomon, the group started a petition asking for state attorney Jack Campbell to file charges against Dan Markel’s in-laws, the Adelson family.

After the trial in 2019 led to a guilty plea by Luis Rivera, the conviction of Sigfredo Garcia and a mistrial for Katherine Magbanua, the group is asking for the state to take another step.

“What we’re doing with the petition is saying maybe at this point justice has been delayed long enough, and there’s the saying justice delayed is justice denied,” explained Solomon.

In 2019, however, the Adelson family attorney said the following:

“The prosecution couldn’t prove its theory on Katie after 3 years of really thorough investigation and preparation. This is why they have not charged Charlie and his family - the case simply isn’t there.”

Solomon says that he believes that the evidence is clear.

“Everyone agrees and the evidence is overwhelming that Charlie and Donna Adelson, the brother and mother of Dan’s ex-wife Wendy Adelson, are responsible for this murder and yet they’ve remained free,” exclaimed Solomon.

Justice for Dan feels it would be a huge injustice not to get their friend’s case right.

“It would really be a cruel irony if the state attorney’s office in Tallahassee was not able to do justice by Dan Markel, a criminal justice professor at Florida State,” said Solomon.

The petition now has over 1,000 signatures and the group hopes justice comes soon.

Katherine Magbanua is expected to be seen back in court August 4, pending any further delays.

You can find WCTV’s in-depth coverage from the 2019 Dan Markel Murder Trial, including daily updates from each day court was in session, here.

