21 inmates, two staff members positive for COVID-19 at Leon County Detention Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The number of coronavirus cases are rising in the Leon County Detention Facility.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says 21 inmates and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

LCSO announced on Friday that inmates will be given face masks after ordering a supply of approximately 300,000 masks.

At this time, LCSO says no one has been hospitalized with severe symptoms.

“We want the public to understand that they are stable, they do not have any severe issues no hospitalizations at this point and of course if someone does go into that hospitalization condition they will be transported to a local hospital,” said Deputy Shade McMillian, the public information officer for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmates who tested positive are isolated and quarantined.

The correctional staff members will be able to come back to work pending negative test results.

LCSO says they will continue to temperature check anyone coming inside the facility, and all persons who are arrested are now required to take a coronavirus test or will be housed in a quarantine pod for 14 days.

