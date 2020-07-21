$3.3 million of CARES Act funding allows Second Harvest to expand its programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Leon County prepares for the creation of Individual Assistance and Small Business Assistance Programs, sub-grantees are hitting the ground running with their allocations.

$3.3 million went to Second Harvest of the Big Bend to deal with food insecurity issues in the community.

With the funding, the non-profit will expand its current programs and add new ones.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor used to work for Second Harvest; he says he’s thrilled about the allocation.

“Second Harvest has done a great job reducing food insecurity over the last two years, but since the coronavirus crisis, we’ve had food insecurity increase by 44%, just here in Leon County,” said Commissioner Minor.

The impact of unemployment in Leon County has affected the ability of families to pay their bills; one major concern for local leaders is children going hungry.

“I have big concerns about hunger among children in Leon County. Since the COVID-19 crisis has hit us, we now have one out of every three kids is food insecure in Leon County,” said Commissioner Minor.

Second Harvest will use some of the funding specifically to target that issue, expanding the backpack program.

“That is a meal program that we provide to children during the school year. So in Leon County alone, Second Harvest will now be able to provide 5,000 backpacks every week to children in our community so that they’re able to leave school on Friday with food for the weekend,” said Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth.

In addition to that expansion, the senior grocery program will grow and Second Harvest will increase the weekly mobile food pantries from three per week to nine per week.

The funding is allowing Second Harvest to broaden its resources, creating new programs.

“What we’re able to do now is partner with some agencies that focus primarily on at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness service providers,” said Ellsworth.

The increase in dollars means Second Harvest needs more volunteers now than ever; you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.