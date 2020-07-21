BLM protesters, Wakulla County Commissioner sit down for open discussion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Black Lives Matter protesters and a Wakulla County commissioner sat down on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward after some say there were tense moments during a protest over the weekend.

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas listened to their point of view as protesters say it is the first step in making necessary changes.

At times, the meeting got intense itself between the protesters and Thomas, but both sides tell WCTV they have come to an understanding and have hope moving forward.

“Our voice is being heard that’s like if we take a house and I used it before, protesting laid the foundation and now going to the commissioners and the lawmakers is building up on the house,” said Chancellor Crump.

The protesters are asking for a citizen’s review board, body cameras for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputies, and more transparency from the county.

After the tense moments during Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protests, the meeting was about moving forward.

"I think it went good there was a lot of tension on Saturday and a lot of times when you have you know situations like that people assume they know how the other person feels or they jump to conclusions and really what we need to do is we need to sit down and talk, you know sit down and talk and do more listening than we do talking," said Wakulla County commissioner, Ralph Thomas.

“I felt that meeting went good the fact that we had a meeting is great. Of course, this is step one so we are here I will say that. We got our words across we got our message across so we can move forward to the next step,” said Wakulla County resident and Black Lives Matter protester, Turelle Farmer.

The next step is planned to take place next week on July 28.

The protesters and Commissioner Thomas are hoping they and the Wakulla County Sheriff can all sit down and have a discussion, similar to Tuesday’s meeting.

