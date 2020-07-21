Documents detail events in Perry fatal double shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New court documents are bringing to light more information in the fatal double-shooting that happened on Jefferson Street in Perry on Friday.

Court documents say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, Joseph Luther was at a bank when he ran up to a vehicle, identified as a white Expedition, and caused “a commotion.”

Officials say the driver of the expedition rolled up the window and Luther began to beat on the window before the vehicle drove away.

According to officials, Luther got into his vehicle to pursue the car, running into the back of it, causing the Expedition to fishtail and crash into pine trees at the entranceway of the post office.

Documents say Luther got out of his car with a shotgun and approached the Expedition, firing “two or three shots” into the car before returning to his vehicle and flee the scene towards Church Street.

Authorities say the victims of the shooting, identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Heather May Luther and 33-year-old Kirk Jansky, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Taylor County deputies chased Luther to a home on Harrison Blue Road, where he shot at two investigators before running into a shed before surrendering himself to the Talyor County Sheriff’s Office.

Luther has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.