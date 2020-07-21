Advertisement

FAMU professor remembers John Lewis

Rep. Lewis was known as the “conscience of Congress” and left behind a legacy not just in our nation’s capital but across the country.
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Representative John Lewis.

The Georgia Congressman passed away Friday, after battling pancreatic cancer.

He was 80-years-old.

Keith Parker, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at FAMU, interacted with the late Congressman over the years.

Parker says Lewis’ legacy is that we as people can make the world a better place.

Parker shares words he wished he could have told Rep. Lewis before he passed away.

“You were an inspiration, you are an example of what I can become what I hope this nation becomes in large part because you shared with us, you transformed us into a community of believers,” said Parker.

He adds Lewis’ legacy of working with young people will leave a lasting effect on our country.

Parker says because of Lewis, the country will have a new wave of young activists who will make their mark in this country because of the late congressman.

