FAMU professor remembers John Lewis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Representative John Lewis.
The Georgia Congressman passed away Friday, after battling pancreatic cancer.
He was 80-years-old.
Rep. Lewis was known as the “conscience of Congress” and left behind a legacy not just in our nation’s capital but across the country.
Keith Parker, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at FAMU, interacted with the late Congressman over the years.
Parker says Lewis’ legacy is that we as people can make the world a better place.
Parker shares words he wished he could have told Rep. Lewis before he passed away.
“You were an inspiration, you are an example of what I can become what I hope this nation becomes in large part because you shared with us, you transformed us into a community of believers,” said Parker.
He adds Lewis’ legacy of working with young people will leave a lasting effect on our country.
Parker says because of Lewis, the country will have a new wave of young activists who will make their mark in this country because of the late congressman.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.