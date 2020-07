TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has voted to keep the calendar for the fall sports schedule as is and will allow individual schools to decide if they will keep on schedule or delay.

This motion carried:

1. Maintain current calendar (July 27 start)

2. Schools decide if they will be a part of state series by sport

3. If not a part of state series, FHSAA will work with schools to schedule regular season games through the end of the state series for that sport. — Joey Lamar (@joeylamarwctv) July 21, 2020

This is a developing story.

