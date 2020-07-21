Florida CFO fears Twitter breach could target economy or elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is being called on to investigate a recent security breach at Twitter that compromised at least eight high profile users’ accounts.

The goal is to determine what went wrong, in hopes of preventing similar attacks from interfering with the state’s economy and elections.

If you recently saw high profile figures like Bill Gates, Barack Obama or Joe Biden promising to double your money if you send them bitcoin, you aren’t alone.

So did Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

“What’s a concern to me is every state agency, every federal agency depends on Twitter in order to get official statements out,” Patronis said.

Patronis asked FDLE to aid the FBI and other law enforcement investigating the incident.

He says it could help Twitter identify how to prevent future attacks.

“This is a call to action of Twitter needing to step up its game to ensure that whatever extra security measures need to be put in place are done immediately,” Patronis said.

Patronis’ main concern going forward is the possibility of hackers manipulating the economy.

“We’ve got a state that has $170 billion in our state retirement account. If somebody was to manipulate the wrong CEOs’ or the right CEOs’ Twitter accounts to send a message out, that sends our values of our state retirements plummeting,” Patronis said.

But he is also worried an attack on the Twitter account of a supervisor of elections’ office could have implications for the Primary or General election.

“You know, we’ve extended voting hours by an extra hour, but that was never the case and then that gets out and gets reported,” Patronis said.

And Patronis has a simple tip for identifying potential scams on social media: If you see something that sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you see something suspicious on your own social media account or someone else’s, you should report it by clicking here.

