‘If people are hungry, their pets are hungry’: Tallahassee woman donates pet food to meet need during pandemic

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has many people relying on food distributions to get by, and they’re struggling to feed their pets as well.

A Tallahassee woman who donates pet food tells WCTV a lot of times, especially for older adults, they will feed their pets before they feed themselves.

“If people are hungry, their pets are hungry also,” said Tallahassee resident Leslie Carlile.

Carlile spends her time giving back to animals during a time of need.

“This month I donated 17 bags of dog and cat food to Second Harvest,” said Carlile.

She adds, during the pandemic, it may force some people to make a difficult choice between themselves and their pets.

“People might even have to make a choice of giving up their pets to feed themselves and that is so sad,” she said.

At the Leon County Humane Society, the organization has operated a community pet food pantry for years.

The executive director of Leon County Humane Society, Lisa Glunt, says this year the need has jumped dramatically.

“We see a lot of people who generally wouldn’t need the assistance just coming in and asking for help,” said Glunt.

Glunt tells WCTV just as quickly as the food comes in, it goes back out to those in need.

And Carlile wants to remind people not to overlook our four-legged friends.

“Maybe think about not only donating to people but also donating to people’s pets,” said Carlile.

The Leon County Humane Society says the organization can use both dog and cat food, but they are running low on cat food.

Any pet food donation can be made to the following organizations:

  • Leon Humane Society: 413 Timberlane Road (850-224-9193)
  • Eldercare: 2518 W. Tennessee Street (850-921-5554)
  • Second Harvest: 4446 Entrepot Blvd. (850-562-3033)

