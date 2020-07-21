Advertisement

Leon County high schoolers hoping fall sports doesn’t fall victim to pandemic

The sun may already be setting on the fall sports season as COVID-19 threatens to keep high school fields and courts empty.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun may already be setting on the fall sports season as COVID-19 threatens to keep high school fields and courts empty.

“It would be devastating,” said Bo Moore, a Leon High School junior, whos mind is already back on the pitch, thinking about a title.

“Coming back, trying to get farther this year in soccer,” he said.

It could be a bitter disappointment; one that last year’s seniors know all too well.

“I feel like I put in a lot of time and effort for it to be cut short, but it kind of ruined my experience,” said Yili Liu, a recent Lincoln High School graduate.

It’s an experience that can keep kids busy and out of trouble.

“It was a big part of my life because we ould practice every single day,” said Kailtyn Stroud, also an LHS grad.

It’s an experience that can also mean life-long memories.

“Going to games, Friday night lights and dressing up in themes just kind of makes your high school experience,” said another recent graduate, Emily Bergstrom.

“Baseball season getting cut short last year, it wrecked a lot of people’s chances getting scholarships because they don’t get as much exposure,” said Moore.

Possibly the latest disappointment in the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the teens WCTV spoke with on Monday say if the season is canceled, they’d understand, but many are hoping there is some sort of middle ground that can be found between safety and play.

