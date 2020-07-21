Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to keep it’s scheduled July 27 start date, but allowed for school districts to opt to start later.

Leon County Schools will be one of those districts.

LCS Athletic Director Scott Hansen says all fall sports are suspended until further notice and says he plans to have a meeting with athletic directors and principals in the county “in the next couple of days” to come up with a plan.

“Comfort, right now, would be figuring out brick and mortar and coming back to school on the 19th,” Hansen said. “Cross country, golf and, if we have facilities for swimming, those would be some sports that we could start when we start school back.

“The other sports, that’s the discussion we are going to be having,” he continued. “The football and the volleyball, we are going to have to really see what are trends are and how we are doing.”

Hansen also says the goal is to come up with a plan of action that has sports, in some form, in Leon County this fall.

Leon County suspended all in-person summer workouts on July 13.

