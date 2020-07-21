Live Oak Police searching for missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Live Oak Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Kelley Brannon, who was last seen on July 14.

LOPD says Brannon was last seen by her boyfriend at the Sunshine Inn Hotel just before midnight on July 14.

Officials say Brannon “may have left” in an unknown make and model four-door sedan.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kelley Brannon, please notify the Live Oak Police Department Investigations Division at (386)364-7464 or call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (386)362-2222.

Please help us find and locate Kelley C. Brannon. Kelley is a 36 year old white female with brown eyes and black hair... Posted by Live Oak Police Department on Monday, July 20, 2020

