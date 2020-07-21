Lowndes County Schools students and teachers required to wear masks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Schools’ return to school plan requires students and staff to wear face coverings while inside.

LCS says its reopening plan includes enhanced safety and health practices to provide an environment that is conducive to learning, while minimizing the risks of COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol will be provided at building main entrances, in cafeterias and in classrooms. These will be systematically checked and refilled.

Children will also be supervised in the use of these products and be directed to use proper hand washing techniques with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. They will also be allowed regular hand washing breaks throughout the school day. Signs will be posted throughout the schools.

The school district says it is prepared to give Chromebook laptops to every student from second to 12th grade if virtual learning becomes necessary due to the pandemic.

The plan may be revised depending on the level of viral transmission in the schools and community as they receive guidance from public health officials.

A copy of the Return to School Plan is on the LCS website.

You can read the school district’s plan, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about the plan, below or at this link.

At this time, teachers are scheduled to return on August 3, while students will come back to school on August 7, according to LCS.

LCS says registration for its virtual learning option is open until July 28 at 5 p.m.

