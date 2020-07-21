Advertisement

Lowndes High football player tests positive for COVID-19

Lowndes Vikings football stadium.(WCTV)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes High ninth-grade football player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to head football coach Jamey DuBose.

DuBose says the student received the test result during the week of July 4.

He added that the student was asymptomatic and is the only player to test positive so far. No coaches have tested positive to date.

DuBose says ninth-grade football workouts have been postponed until July 28 and that the ninth-graders are doing their workouts virtually.

