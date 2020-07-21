Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: July 21, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Afternoon showers and storms returned on Tuesday, aided slightly by some tropical moisture to the north of a tropical disturbance.

New in the tropics, a tropical depression has formed out in the Central Tropical Atlantic (about 3,000 miles from our area), with winds of 35 mph and will move to the west for the next several days. Some strengthening is expected, but weakening could occur after that as it moves into the Eastern Caribbean this weekend; that would still mean the storm is 1,000 miles from our area.

There’s also a weak tropical disturbance over the southeastern gulf, moving to the west-northwest toward the western Gulf of Mexico: It will have no impact other than adding a bit more moisture to increase our typical afternoon showers and storms over the next couple of days.

Local rain chances will increase to 60% on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Rain chances may drop slightly Friday, but then get back to typical 50% to 60% by the weekend and next week.

Morning lows will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-90s.

