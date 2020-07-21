Advertisement

Perry Police identify victims in fatal double shooting

Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry Police Department has identified the victims in Friday’s fatal shooting that killed two people.

Perry PD have identified the victims as 33-year-old Heather May Luther, a mother of two, and 33-year-old Kirk Jansky.

The suspect in the incident, Joseph Luther, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

