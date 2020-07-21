Quincy Police Department offering up to $7K reward in homicide

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it is offering up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to the Stewart Street shooting on the evening of July 8.

According to police, the incident happened in front of a house on Stewart Street around 6 p.m., when a man was shot and later died.

Police have not released any information about the victim, but witnesses, including family members, tell WCTV it was a young man who was killed.

QPD Chief Glenn Sapp is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

