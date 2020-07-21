Advertisement

Rep. Matt Gaetz addresses Fla.’s COVID-19 surge, relief talks

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) discusses Florida’s surge in COVID-19 cases as the state sees new record-highs in recent hospitalizations. While much of the attention has focused in on South Florida’s cases, the Panhandle is also starting to see a significant spike in cases and concerns about hospital bed availability for patients.

As bipartisan leaders on Capitol Hill continue talks this week with the Trump administration about whether to pass another round of federal relief, Gaetz weighs in on the latest policy proposals at the state and federal levels.

