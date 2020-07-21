Advertisement

Standoff in Suwannee County ends in arrest

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team made an arrest Monday after an investigation into a weekend shooting led to a standoff at a home on 60th Terrace.
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team made an arrest Monday after an investigation into a weekend shooting led to a standoff at a home on 60th Terrace.(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team made an arrest Monday after an investigation into a weekend shooting led to a standoff at a home on 60th Terrace.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 6600 block of 147th Road on Sunday after a report of a shooting. Witnesses told deputies no one was hit by bullets, but they also said three men shot at them from a vehicle during an argument.

Deputies arrested James Foley in their initial investigation; however, they learned another man involved in the shooting, Anthony Riley, was wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants. The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was obtained for Riley’s residence.

Additionally, investigators learned Riley was armed with shotguns, rifles and several handguns. Because of this, the sheriff’s office mobilized its SWAT team to serve the search warrant.

Riley’s residence was surrounded by SCSO SWAT as they served the warrant Monday. Deputies on scene learned Riley hid and barricaded himself under the home.

“Riley was able to gain access to the crawl space of the residence through a hole cut out of the floor in the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

After a brief standoff and search of the home, the SWAT team found Riley in his hiding spot.

Deputies found a pistol grip shotgun and a “large amount” of marijuana in a black backpack Riley had.

Riley was arrested on drug possession and shooting charges. The sheriff’s office says the 147th Road shooting is still under investigation.

They’re looking for a third suspect, Zackery Bridges, in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, call SCSO at 386-362-2222.

On July 19th, 2020 Deputies with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting incident in the...

Posted by Suwannee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eldercare Facilities: Our businesses being hit by a Category 5 COVID hurricane

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida’s aging services providers say they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.

News

Florida CFO fears Twitter breach could target economy or elections

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
FDLE is being called on to investigate a recent security breach at Twitter that compromised at least eight high profile users’ accounts.

News

Documents detail events in Perry fatal double shooting

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
New court documents are bringing to light more information in the fatal double-shooting that happened on Jefferson Street in Perry on Friday.

News

Tallahassee Police looking for missing 63-year-old man

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Tallahassee Police are asking the public's help in finding 63-year-old Larry Maurice Rogan.

FHSAA

Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to keep it’s scheduled July 27 start date, but allowed for school districts to opt to start later.

Latest News

News

Perry Police identify victims in fatal double shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Perry Police Department has identified the victims in Friday’s fatal shooting that killed two people.

Weather

Two systems being watched for potential tropical development

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Two features in the tropical Atlantic basin - one near Cuba and the other between the African coast and the Lesser Antilles - have a chance for further development.

News

Quincy Police Department offering up to $7K reward in homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quincy Police Department says it is offering up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to the Stewart Street shooting on the evening of July 8.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Lowndes County Schools students and teachers required to wear masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
LCS says it has enhanced its safety and health practices to provide an environment that is conducive to learning while minimizing the risks of COVID-19.

GHSA

Lowndes High football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Dauer
The school's head coach said the student received a positive test result during the week of July 4.