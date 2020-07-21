Standoff in Suwannee County ends in arrest

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team made an arrest Monday after an investigation into a weekend shooting led to a standoff at a home on 60th Terrace.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 6600 block of 147th Road on Sunday after a report of a shooting. Witnesses told deputies no one was hit by bullets, but they also said three men shot at them from a vehicle during an argument.

Deputies arrested James Foley in their initial investigation; however, they learned another man involved in the shooting, Anthony Riley, was wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants. The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was obtained for Riley’s residence.

Additionally, investigators learned Riley was armed with shotguns, rifles and several handguns. Because of this, the sheriff’s office mobilized its SWAT team to serve the search warrant.

Riley’s residence was surrounded by SCSO SWAT as they served the warrant Monday. Deputies on scene learned Riley hid and barricaded himself under the home.

“Riley was able to gain access to the crawl space of the residence through a hole cut out of the floor in the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

After a brief standoff and search of the home, the SWAT team found Riley in his hiding spot.

Deputies found a pistol grip shotgun and a “large amount” of marijuana in a black backpack Riley had.

Riley was arrested on drug possession and shooting charges. The sheriff’s office says the 147th Road shooting is still under investigation.

They’re looking for a third suspect, Zackery Bridges, in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, call SCSO at 386-362-2222.

