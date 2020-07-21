Tallahassee Fire Department puts out house fire in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it put out a fire at a home in the Frenchtown neighborhood Monday evening.

According to TFD, fire units from downtown were on scene within minutes and found a small home off of Dade Street with light smoke coming from the front windows.

Firefighters entered the home and found a bedroom on fire. TFD says the fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters searched for any people stuck inside.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire, TFD says. Fire officials estimate the damage from the fire is around $1,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. TFD says it turned the scene over to the Tallahassee Police Department, which assisted on scene.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

