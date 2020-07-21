Tallahassee Police looking for missing 63-year-old man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on the location of 63-year-old Larry Maurice Rogan.

Tallahassee Police say Rogan was last seen on July 16 near Nashville Drive in Tallahassee, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

He was reported missing on July 19.

TPD says Rogan is 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and a bald head or short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800

Please share and help us locate this missing person. If you have information about Larry's whereabouts, call the CDA at 850-606-5800. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.