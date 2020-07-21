Tallahassee Police looking for missing 63-year-old man
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on the location of 63-year-old Larry Maurice Rogan.
Tallahassee Police say Rogan was last seen on July 16 near Nashville Drive in Tallahassee, wearing a black shirt and black pants.
He was reported missing on July 19.
TPD says Rogan is 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and a bald head or short, black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800
