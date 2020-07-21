Advertisement

Tropical Depression Seven develops in the Atlantic

A low that has shown signs of development Tuesday has gained intensity to tropical depression status
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean that has shown signs of organization was declared a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday evening.

The depression was nearly 1,400 miles east of the southern Winward Islands as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the NHC. Maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Seven as of 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Satellite imagery and low-orbit satellite data that measures winds found that the low was organized enough to be considered a tropical depression, according to the NHC’s discussion.

The depression is expected to continue a westward motion into the weekend as the system remains to the south of a large area of high pressure. The high’s clockwise flow will help to keep a westward path.

The official forecast has the depression becoming a tropical storm Wednesday and maintaining that strength. But wind shear and some drier air will be in the Caribbean Sea as the storm moves into that region during the weekend. These factors could limit the storm’s strengthening or weaken it, but trends in guidance models will need to continue to be monitored over the next several days.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to watch the storm over the next few days.

