Advertisement

Two systems being watched for potential tropical development

Meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center are watching two features in the Atlantic basin that have a chance of development.
Meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center are watching two features in the Atlantic basin that have a chance of development.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are two disturbances in the Atlantic basin that are being watched for development with one already showing signs of organization Tuesday morning.

The first one is a wave over Cuba that was creating showers and storms from South Florida southward into the Caribbean Sea. This wave, moving west-northwest, is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday night. Gradual development of this wave is possible as it continues its west-northwesterly move through the Gulf of Mexico trough the end of the week. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the wave Tuesday afternoon, if necessary, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, the low has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Rain chances are only expected to be near 50% - mainly for the Big Bend - for the last-half of the work week as the wave would bring a little more moisture into the area.

A tropical wave near Cuba has a 40% chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A tropical wave near Cuba has a 40% chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.(WCTV)

The second feature is a low midway between the west African coast and the Lesser Antilles. The low has shown signs of organization on satellite imagery as of Tuesday morning. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for development over the next few days. The odds of development were at 90% for the next two to five days and has the potential to become a tropical depression Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. But environmental conditions for development are expected to decrease during the weekend as wind shear is expected to increase in the region.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of these systems.

This story was modified Tuesday afternoon to update the higher chances of development with the low in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 21, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

News

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 21, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 20, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, July 20.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: July 20, 2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, July 19th Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Monday morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb, rapidly reaching the low 90s by noon. Chances for thundershowers are slightly higher Monday afternoon, which should help the heat a little, but most places will stay dry helping temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s in the afternoon.

Weather

Tropical wave in Atlantic has slight chance of development

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A tropical wave north of Hispaniola has a slight chance of development over the next five days.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Rain chances are looking low to end the weekend, but what about the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, July 18th Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
A few showers are moving through the eastern Big Bend as an Atlantic sea breeze moves in from the east. These showers will stay in the Big Bend and continue to move to the east Saturday evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with these showers and storms. They will weaken after sunset dissipating by late tonight.

Weather

WCTV PINPOINT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY 7/18/20

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.