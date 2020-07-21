Two systems being watched for potential tropical development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are two disturbances in the Atlantic basin that are being watched for development with one already showing signs of organization Tuesday morning.

The first one is a wave over Cuba that was creating showers and storms from South Florida southward into the Caribbean Sea. This wave, moving west-northwest, is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday night. Gradual development of this wave is possible as it continues its west-northwesterly move through the Gulf of Mexico trough the end of the week. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the wave Tuesday afternoon, if necessary, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, the low has a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Rain chances are only expected to be near 50% - mainly for the Big Bend - for the last-half of the work week as the wave would bring a little more moisture into the area.

A tropical wave near Cuba has a 40% chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. (WCTV)

The second feature is a low midway between the west African coast and the Lesser Antilles. The low has shown signs of organization on satellite imagery as of Tuesday morning. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for development over the next few days. The odds of development were at 90% for the next two to five days and has the potential to become a tropical depression Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. But environmental conditions for development are expected to decrease during the weekend as wind shear is expected to increase in the region.

The low pressure system located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean continues to show signs of organization. If these trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later this afternoon. Click here for more info: https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/Ekot431zFW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 21, 2020

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of these systems.

This story was modified Tuesday afternoon to update the higher chances of development with the low in the Atlantic.

