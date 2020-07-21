News
What’s Brewing? July 21, 2020
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
Updated: 7 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 21, 2020
Latest News
News
Eldercare Facilities: Our businesses being hit by a Category 5 COVID hurricane
Updated: 15 minutes ago
By
Mike Vasilinda
Florida’s aging services providers say they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.
News
Florida CFO fears Twitter breach could target economy or elections
Updated: 17 minutes ago
By
Jake Stofan
FDLE is being called on to investigate a recent security breach at Twitter that compromised at least eight high profile users’ accounts.
News
Documents detail events in Perry fatal double shooting
Updated: 23 minutes ago
By
Fletcher Keel
New court documents are bringing to light more information in the fatal double-shooting that happened on Jefferson Street in Perry on Friday.
News
Tallahassee Police looking for missing 63-year-old man
Updated: 59 minutes ago
By
Will Desautelle
Tallahassee Police are asking the public's help in finding 63-year-old Larry Maurice Rogan.
FHSAA
Leon County Schools to delay fall sports past July 27
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Joey Lamar
On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted to keep it’s scheduled July 27 start date, but allowed for school districts to opt to start later.
Latest News
News
Perry Police identify victims in fatal double shooting
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Fletcher Keel
The Perry Police Department has identified the victims in Friday’s fatal shooting that killed two people.
Weather
Two systems being watched for potential tropical development
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Charles Roop
Two features in the tropical Atlantic basin - one near Cuba and the other between the African coast and the Lesser Antilles - have a chance for further development.
News
Quincy Police Department offering up to $7K reward in homicide
Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quincy Police Department says it is offering up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to the Stewart Street shooting on the evening of July 8.
News
Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
Updated: 5 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.
News
Lowndes County Schools students and teachers required to wear masks
Updated: 5 hours ago
LCS says it has enhanced its safety and health practices to provide an environment that is conducive to learning while minimizing the risks of COVID-19.
GHSA
Lowndes High football player tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
Paige Dauer
The school's head coach said the student received a positive test result during the week of July 4.