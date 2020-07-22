2 men, 1 woman arrested in Polk County triple homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers and one woman have been arrested in the brutal triple homicide of three friends during a fishing trip.

A $30,000 reward had been offered for information in the slayings of Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23. The trio was on a night fishing trip in rural Frostproof when they were found shot and beaten to death.

One of the victims, Brandon Rollins, managed to call his father for help. Rollins’ father managed to arrive quickly and Sheriff Judd said that he managed to have a final exchange with his dying son. When first responders arrived, all three were dead.

During a press conference Tuesday, Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of three people in connection to the case. The suspects have been identified Tony “TJ” Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, and William “Robert” Wiggins. TJ had an ongoing fight with victim Keven Springfield regarding an accusation the victim had stolen an engine from a truck.

Judd told reporters that video surveillance footage from a local Dollar General showed showed the victims talking to the suspects prior to the homicide.

Investigators say that TJ overheard the men telling the cashier that they were going fishing. The suspects followed the victims to the lake at which point, Judd says TJ got into an altercation with the men. Forensic evidence, Judd explains, ties the murder weapon to TJ. After the brutal murder, officers say the three went to a McDonald’s and ordered several double cheeseburgers and McChicken sandwiches.

Detectives say Whittemore and Robert Wiggins attempted to cover up TJ’s involvement in the crime.

“I’ve been through a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst I’ve been to,” said Judd, who has been at the sheriff’s office for almost 50 years.

TJ Wiggins has been charged with three counts of murder. Robert Wiggins and Mary Whittemore have been charged with three counts of accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

3 Arrests made in triple homicide Sheriff Grady Judd is giving an update on 3 arrests made in the triple homicide that occurred on Friday, July 17th in the unincorporated area of Frostproof. Click here to read the news release https://tinyurl.com/y2h3u68e Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

