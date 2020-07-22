57-year-old man arrested for molesting child, Jackson County deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Gary Wiley, 57, for molesting a 4-year-old child Tuesday.

JCSO says during the investigation, it learned Wiley inappropriately touched the 4-year-old child on their genitalia and also made the child watch adult porn with him.

Investigators say Wiley touching the child was not an isolated incident, and it appeared to begin in 2019 and continued until about May 2020. Investigators confirmed Wiley had touched the child on more than one occasion and obtained an arrest warrant on July 17.

