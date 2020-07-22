Advertisement

As kitten season peaks, a reminder that stray kittens are sometimes best left with mom

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the animal world, summertime means kitten season. Unfortunately, some liters will get dumped in hopes someone will pick them up. But if you’re the one that finds them, taking them home may not be in their best interest.

“At the start of kitten season, it was pretty easy. Like, a lot of rescues had open spaces, but currently, most rescues are completely inundated with kittens,” Sara Jones, secretary of the Feline Advocates of Leon County, explained.

The local feline advocacy group says many times people find kittens on the streets, take them into their homes and then call shelters for help. Unfortunately, sometimes they just can't.

“If you call a shelter in Tallahassee, like Leon County Humane society or ECAH, one of those, and they tell you no, they don’t have room for that kitten, they’re not bad people. All that means is they’ve hit the edge of their resources, so that’s just how things are,” Katie Logue, co-owner of the Tally Cat Café, described.

They also say while kittens are adorable, they’re also a lot of work.

“It’s often every two hours around the clock that I have to feed them with a bottle. So, it’s a small group of people with the skills able to help those kittens,” Jones said.

That’s why they say stray kittens have a much better chance of survival with their mothers who are better able to feed and care for them.

“So if you find a kitten that basically looks like a jelly bean, eyes not open, can’t fend for itself, can’t walk, it’s really tempting to pick that kitten up, you could be ending that kitten’s life,” Logue explained.

So unless they’re in danger they say one of the best things you can do is to just leave them alone.

The Feline Advocates for Leon County say another way to ease the burden on shelters is to spay and neuter stray cats. They have a program that captures stray cats gets them fixed and releases them back into the wild.

