Doctors, parents, teachers discuss concerns of in-person schooling during TCAC press conference

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community Action Committee is calling for an incremental opening to Leon County schools, with all classes starting online-only.

The group held a virtual press conference about concerns regarding in-person classes and how COVID-19 could spread through children in the community.

Speakers included members of Physicians for Social Responsibility, local teachers, and parents.

One art teacher and member of TCAC Jessica Barthle spoke about her concerns of how she could offer arts when some students do not have access to supplies at home.

“One of the things that I actually did last year, was I raised $800 worth of art supplies for my students because they don’t have access to colored pencils. They don’t have the most basic supplies at home. So we were able to crowdsource a bunch of supplies and I was able to then deliver those to my students because, otherwise, they wouldn’t have been able to do anything at home,” said Barthle.

Another teacher had concerns about students’ privacy rights when working from home, and how to monitor her students in a hybrid model. She says it would be easier to teach if all students were online, rather than just some.

Local pediatrician, Dr. JC Singh, read part of a letter from the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to the Governor, requesting that he and Commissioner Corcoran re-think opening brick and mortar schools in August.

“We all want our children back in school. But I think we have to prioritize, and I don’t think we’re ready to go back to school as we remember right in August. Whether it’s a hybrid model, we start as distance learning for the first two to three weeks, give these numbers some time to die down,” said Dr. Singh.

Dr. Signh suggested that since elementary school students are at a slightly lower risk, they could go back to in-person learning sooner. She also discussed giving priority to special needs children who need to be back in school and are at risk of falling behind.

The meeting ended with a moment of since for Jordan Byrd, a 19-year-old Leon County Schools employee. A Fort Braden school staff member anonymously told WCTV he passed away due to COVID-19.

