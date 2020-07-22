FAMU DRS football ready for ‘breakout year on offense'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Unlike many schools across Tallahassee, the FAMU DRS football team is continuing to hold summer workouts as the Baby Rattlers prepare for the 2020 campaign.

Head coach Cedric Jones says that while he continued to practice, the program took extra precautionary steps: FAMU DRS limited practice from four days to two, along with continue individual instruction.

Last year, the Baby Rattlers went 3-8 before losing in the first round of the playoffs and, while the loss was disappointing, Jones sees this year as a potential breakout season.

“We’ve been searching for offense and that kind of spark since I left [Saint John Paul II],” Jones said. “We’ve had it in flashes in the three years I’ve been here. In this fourth year, we think we are primed to have a breakout year on offense.”

FAMU DRS is scheduled to start the season on August 21 at Florida High.

