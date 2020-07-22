Florida court jury trials resuming for first time since start of pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jury trials in Florida courts are slowly resuming for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. Attorney for Florida’s Northern District, Lawrence Keefe, says he has successfully gone forward with two criminal trials this month. They are the first in the state since March.

Keefe says balancing public health and the constitutional right to a jury trial is a challenge facing both federal and state courts.

“You cannot simply shut it down and so by the same token you cannot be reckless, you cannot take unnecessary risks,” Keefe said. “There was no magic formula or silver bullet.”

Keefe says utilizing the safety precautions recommended by the CDC is at the heart of his strategy.

“There’s nothing particularly new. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, social distancing,” Keefe said.

There is also progress in state courts, where a civil case in Miami used Zoom to select a jury and then went forward with an in-person jury trial, taking every precaution including face masks, temperature checks and rearranging the courtroom.

They also allowed jurors to park in the courthouse and set aside two additional courtrooms for jurors to be able to social distance during breaks.

“It was a little bit constraining, but we got the job done and we did get a verdict,” said Judge Beatrice Butchko of Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit, who oversaw the trial.

Judge Jennifer Bailey, who helped with the logistics of the Miami trial, says the problem facing these early efforts at conducting trials is their scalability.

“We can’t let jurors park in the courthouse for every case. We can’t afford to use three courtrooms for every case,” Bailey said.

Butchko says one potential solution that has been suggested would be to conduct fully virtual jury trials.

“I think it’s possible, I think it’s a necessary option that we all have to explore,” said Judge Butchko.

Mock virtual trials are being experimented with, but there are questions surrounding the constitutionality of conducting jury trials out of the courtroom.

Judges we spoke with worry that even with a vaccine, it will be quite sometime before the court system can get back to its previous capacity for jury trials.

Judge Bailey says she expects a flood of civil cases related to the pandemic and that there is also the backlog of cases, which are growing larger each day.

