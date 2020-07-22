Florida state Emergency Operations Center reopens after brief shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Emergency Operations Center has reopened after being forced to close for several days for cleaning following at least a dozen people testing positive for COVID-19.

Employees are subject to a temperature check and questioning before entering the state emergency center and are tested twice a week.

“Even the best laid plans, you follow all the screening, and still see sometimes it gets, I mean just think of things like prisons, I mean they’re all locked in there, and you see prison outbreaks,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Now with a potential hurricane looming, State Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz says his staff is more trained then ever and that they have backup if there were a major virus infection at the facility.

“We’ve established contracts with former DEM personnel, FEMA personnel, you know, as we are dealing with COVID, if we end up losing a couple people here because they get it in the community, that we have people that we can bring in to supplement them,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz says that under the plan, one group will continue working on nothing but COVID, and a second on hurricane planning and recovery.

“We can do dual disasters here. The folks behind me are the most qualified in the industry,” Moskowitz said.

Just over 1,300 national guard troops are already on active duty overseeing testing sites.

The center is also ground zero for supplying tests and PPE to nursing homes and hospitals across the state.

The state has lined up more than 350 hotels to serve as shelter for people instead of crowding in schools or churches.

