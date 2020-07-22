GBI investigating Lanier County officer-involved shooting

LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A vehicle pursuit in Lanier County ended in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

What is known so far; one sheriff’s deputy has been shot but is expected to be okay, and the suspect, who is wanted in Tampa for homicide, was shot multiple times.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton says it all began as a home invasion in the area before a vehicle chase broke out from Old Stockton Road to Unity Church Road and Highway 122.

The pursuit then was continued on foot, as the suspect left his vehicle while, allegedly, with two guns and opened fire on a state K-9 truck before a shootout occurred between him and deputies.

Officials say the suspect was shot several times and a deputy, who was on her first day on the job with the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department, was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities say the victim of the home invasion was initially taken to South Georgia Medical Center but has since been transported to Tallahassee.

The deputy who was shot has been released from the hospital. Sheriff Norton says she’ll take a few days off to recover and is back home with her family.

The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. We are working to gather details and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/CIccVcUQu4 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 22, 2020

