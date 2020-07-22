Gov. Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to stop COVID-19 spread
ATLANTA (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey want all Georgians to do “four things for four weeks” to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Kemp’s office.
“If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our executive order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward.”
“Georgians, we need your help. By implementing these simple - but effective - practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19,” Toomey said.
Here are the four things they want all Georgians to do:
- Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside.
- Practice physical distancing — six feet from those you don’t live with.
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water.
- Follow the executive order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.
