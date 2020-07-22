Gov. Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to stop COVID-19 spread

ATLANTA (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey want all Georgians to do “four things for four weeks” to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Kemp’s office.

“If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our executive order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward.”

“Georgians, we need your help. By implementing these simple - but effective - practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19,” Toomey said.

Here are the four things they want all Georgians to do:

Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside. Practice physical distancing — six feet from those you don’t live with. Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water. Follow the executive order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.

