How about some Cheez-Its with your wine?

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.

A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package goes on sale Thursday.

It includes a three-liter box of rosé and plenty of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The wine is from a company called Original House Wine.

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday.

