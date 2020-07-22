Advertisement

‘I have to make sure I’m constantly safe’: Rickards’ Loriston cautiously approaching return to class, court

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not only are high school coaches across the state, and country, preparing for a return to the classroom and trying to sort out when their seasons will begin, many are also taking care of families at home.

In the case of Rickards High School volleyball coach Jamilah Loriston, home life contains raising four children, including a pair of two-year-old twins.

“The twins were born at 34 weeks,” Lorisiton said, “Which is six weeks early.”

Kendall and Karlie are identical twins girls. Four weeks after their birth, Kendall developed MRSA.

“It was very tough,” Lorisiton said. “During that time, she got over it. The twins have continued to develop and stay healthy, and they’re eating everything off my plate along with there plate.”

The condition makes Loriston worry about taking the 15-month olds outside during a pandemic.

“I have to make sure that I’m constantly safe,” Loriston said. “Mask on. Hands washed. Sanitized.”

However, “Momma Mya”, as she is affectionately known by her team, is not alone: Her supportive husband, Petrus, helps out tremendously.

“He comes to every single game, cheers us on supports,” Loriston said. “Helps us travel to games he makes sure that the girls are taken care of.”

But the assistance with the day-to-day activities stands out the most.

“The girls right now are in daycare and they close at 5 p.m.,” Loriston said, “But I’m here until 5:30. So, everyday, [Petrus makes] sure the girls are taken to school, picked up from school. So the only thing I have to do is leave from practice and go home and kind of relax a little bit. He just makes sure that when I get home, I have no worries.”

Loriston said there is not much downtime with four kids in the house, but she does still find some personal time, usually around Saturday mornings

“Sitting at home and having my feet propped up,” Loriston said. “Playing my music; I like old school R&B, two-step music, or watching TV. Anything I can do to just sit back and relax, that’s my downtime.”

