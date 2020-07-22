Advertisement

‘I think she jumped in a car with a dangerous person': Loved ones speak out after woman goes missing in Live Oak

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friends and loved ones of a missing woman out of Live Oak are speaking about her disappearance.

Live Oak Police say 36-year-old Kelley Brannon hasn’t been seen since July 14 at the Sunshine Inn off Howard Street.

Police say Brannon’s phone has been off since she went missing, and her boyfriend tells WCTV the last word he got from her was a cryptic midnight message.

“Oh, I’m getting in a car right now. Goodbye.”

Those are the last known words of Brannon.

Her boyfriend, Eddie Emerson, says they had stopped at the motel on their way through the area, but Brannon took off on foot around midnight after an argument. She has no wallet, no money and no I.D.; only a guitar and cell phone.

He believes those words, “I’m getting in a car,” may be clues to where she is.

“I think she, I think she jumped in a car with a dangerous person,” Emerson said via video call. “I hope she’s just ignoring everybody. I hope she’s but, but she’s got no money. What else is she going to do? I’m pretty sure she jumped in a car with a dangerous person.”

As far as we know, Emerson was the last person with Brannon, but insists he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Emerson says he searched for several days, filed the missing person report, called local businesses and put up flyers with her picture on it before going home to his family in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, another friend of Brannon’s has started a fundraiser. He wants a private investigator to find her.

If you recognize her, please call Live Oak police immediately.

Please help us find and locate Kelley C. Brannon. Kelley is a 36 year old white female with brown eyes and black hair...

Posted by Live Oak Police Department on Monday, July 20, 2020

