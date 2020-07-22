Advertisement

Orion Boatworks to invest $3.5M in Valdosta-Lowndes County

Orion Boatworks, LLC will create 120 new jobs as part of its $3.5M investment in Valdosta-Lowndes County
Orion Boatworks, LLC will create 120 new jobs as part of its $3.5M investment in Valdosta-Lowndes County(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board of Directors announced Tuesday that an established boat manufacturer, Orion Boatworks, LLC, will create 120 new jobs and invest more than $3.5 million in Valdosta-Lowndes County.

The Orion Boatworks team began constructing luxury yachts 17 years ago. Their boat collection includes coastal runabouts, custom picnic yachts, sport fishing vessels, and center consoles. Orion says it will occupy the former Regal Marine facility located in the Azalea City Industrial Park.

“We are thrilled Orion Boatworks has selected Valdosta-Lowndes County as a location for their manufacturing facility,” said Terri Lupo, chairwoman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Their investment in our community is a testament to our pro-business environment, our strategic location, and our well-trained, diverse workforce. We are thankful for the teamwork and partnerships fostered to make this announcement possible.”

“Valdosta-Lowndes County was attractive because they had an existing building that fit our business model and experienced workforce in the region made it the perfect choice,” said a spokesperson from Orion Boatworks. “We appreciate the support of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and look forward to continuing a successful partnership over the coming years.”

“We are pleased Orion Boatworks has chosen to expand their manufacturing in Valdosta-Lowndes County, “said Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. “Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority of local officials. We know that Orion Boatworks will be a great corporate citizen of our community.”

“We are excited to welcome Orion Boatworks to our community.” Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson said. “This announcement could not come at a better time. We want to continue to keep our economy open and help grow our community’s workforce. I am proud of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority for working to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park.”

Orion says it will seek talented and experienced individuals with marine manufacturing experience. Orion added that available positions include laminators, carpenters, sewers, electricians, plumbers, painters, mechanics and administrative personnel.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men plead guilty in South Georgia cocaine trafficking operation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Kendrick Deshaun Bradley and Hector J. Becerra plead guilty to cocaine trafficking charges in South Georgia.

News

2 men, 1 woman arrested in Polk County triple homicide

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Two brothers and one woman have been arrested in the brutal triple homicide of three friends during a fishing trip.

News

Gov. Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to stop COVID-19 spread

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WALB News Team
Gov. Kemp calls for Georgians to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and follow the executive order from public health officials to stop the COVID-19 spread.

News

LIST: Start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
WCTV has surveyed districts across the viewing area for planned start dates, along with details on in-person and virtual instruction.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council accepting applications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The application window will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 22, 2020

News

What's Brewing? July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 22, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 21, 2020.

News

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal areas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Patrick Enslow
A tsunami warning has been issued for a region of Alaska.