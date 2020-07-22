Sen. David Perdue discusses school reopening plans, COVID-19 and John Lewis’ legacy

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is speaking about his new bill proposing $50 billion to help schools reopen across the country. Watch the video below to learn more about his proposals.

Perdue also spoke about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases reported in a number of Southern states, including in his home state of Georgia. Watch the video below to hear more of his thoughts about another possible round of federal stimulus, and the debate over whether masks should be mandated.

Perdue also recently introduced a resolution to honor the life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who recently passed away and had a long record of fighting for civil rights and equality. Watch the video below to hear him weigh in on Lewis’ legacy.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.