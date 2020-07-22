Several cars on fire on Springhill Road, Tallahassee Fire Department responding
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it found several cars on fire on Springhill Road after it responded to a call about a fire in the area Wednesday afternoon.
TFD says there is an active scene on the 2600 block of Springhill Road behind an old junk car warehouse. Around 2:15 p.m., firefighters were actively working on controlling the fire.
WCTV reporter Brandon Spencer saw at least six fire trucks on the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.