Tallahassee Police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Capital Circle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash in the 2600 block of Capital Circle NE involving a pedestrian.

TPD says the incident happened around 1 p.m.

Officials say the pedestrian who was hit has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to TPD, one southbound lane of Capital Circle NE is open but say motorists should avoid the area.

