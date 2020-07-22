Tallahassee Police Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council accepting applications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Applications are currently being accepted for the Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council to help enhance communication between area youth and the Tallahassee Police Department. The application window will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Council members will work with TPD to identify public safety issues concerning local youth and develop recommended solutions, according to the press release. The city says the ultimate goal of establishing the council is to reduce juvenile crime and enhance community safety.

“An open dialogue with our youth is important. It builds trust and provides perspective. I look forward to working with these young leaders to find solutions that lead to a safer community for everyone,” Chief Lawrence Revell said.

Applicants must be between the ages of 13 and 17, attend and be in good standing at a school or educational program in the TPD service area, be in grades 7-12 and have parental permission.

The council was established in March and was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who previously applied does not need to re-apply; all applications will be considered together.

Visit Talgov.com/YCAC to submit an application.

Paper applications are also available at TPD’s headquarters, located at 234 E. Seventh Avenue. Due to social distancing guidelines, the building is currently closed to the public. Those picking up or dropping off a paper application will need to ring the bell near the front door for assistance.

For questions about the Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council, contact Deputy Chief Tonja Bryant Smith at 850-891-4411 or Tonja.Smith@Talgov.com. Learn more at Talgov.com/YCAC.

