Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression seven to Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning.

Gonzalo is the earliest seventh-named storm in an Atlantic Hurricane Season, beating the previous record-holder, 2005′s Tropical Storm Gert, by two days.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Satellite (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Gonzalo was in the southern Atlantic to the northwest of South America’s coast, 1110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The storm has sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday afternoon and to move to the east, reaching the Windward Islands over the weekend. The storm is expected to move along South America’s northern coast, weakening into a tropical storm as it gets closer to the Bahamas on Saturday.

