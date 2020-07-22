Advertisement

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo
Tropical Storm Gonzalo(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical depression seven to Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning.

Gonzalo is the earliest seventh-named storm in an Atlantic Hurricane Season, beating the previous record-holder, 2005′s Tropical Storm Gert, by two days.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Satellite
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Satellite(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Gonzalo was in the southern Atlantic to the northwest of South America’s coast, 1110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The storm has sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday afternoon and to move to the east, reaching the Windward Islands over the weekend. The storm is expected to move along South America’s northern coast, weakening into a tropical storm as it gets closer to the Bahamas on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

